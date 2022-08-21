NewsIndia
TS EAMCET 2022

TS EAMCET 2022: Counselling for M.P.C Stream begins TODAY at tseamcet.nic.in- Check Documents required here

TS EAMCET 2022 counseling begins today, August 21 for the MPC stream, scroll down for the list of documents required.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 09:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau

TS EAMCET 2022: Counselling for M.P.C Stream begins TODAY at tseamcet.nic.in- Check Documents required here

TS EAMCET 2022: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET 2022 counseling begins today, August 21 for the MPC stream. Candidates who want to apply for admission into engineering and pharmacy courses for the MPC stream can visit the official website--tseamcet.nic.in and book their slots for counseling. Candidates will be required to enter the TS EAMCET Hall Ticket No and TSEAMCET Registration No along with their date of birth to access the TS EAMCET 2022 counseling portal.

TS EAMCET 2022: Steps to register for counselling

Visit the TS EAMCET 2022 official website - tseamcet.nic.in.

Click on the counselling registration link.

Enter login credentials in the required fields namely registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth.

Fill in the preferred choice of institute and course.

Click on the “Submit” button

To book the slots during TS EAMCET counselling, candidates will require the following documents for certificate verification. The certificate verification process will require all original certificates and 2 sets of xerox copies.

TS EAMCET 2022 counselling: Documents required

The following documents are required for TS EAMCET counselling 2022:

Qualifying examination latest 2nd year hall ticket number/10+2.

Personal Email ID.

Personal mobile number

TS EAMCET 2022 Rank Card.

TS EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket.

Hall ticket number of S.S.C. or equivalent

Date of birth

Caste in case of SC/ST/BC candidates (Caste Certificate Application number for SC/ST only) PH, NCC, Sports, EWS etc.

Income below 1 lakh or 1 lakh and above-Below 2 Lakhs or 2 Lakhs and above (Rupees)

Study or residence or relevant certificate for proof of local status (last 12 years).

