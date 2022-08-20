KEAM 2022: Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala has released the Provisional Category List for the KEAM Entrance exam 2022. Students who appeared for the KEAM entrance exam can check thie provisional list on the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates who have genuine complaints regarding the KEAM 2022 Provisional Category list can send email with their application number and name to ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in till August 23.

"Candidates, who have genuine complaints regarding the list, can send email to Commissioner for Entrance Examinations with KEAM application number and name through the mail id "ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in’ on or before 23.08.2022, 12 PM," CEE stated in the official notification.

" As per the provisions laid down in the Prospectus, only candidates belonging to Keralite category are eligible for Communal/Special reservation or any fee concession. Hence, the reservation claims of those candidates who have not cleared the defect in Nativity as 'Keralite' have been cancelled,” stated CEE Kerala in its official notice.

KEAM 2022 Provisional Category List

Application No. 1400011 to 1486000

Application No. above 1486000

CEE will soon publish a separate category-wise list for all courses once the KEAM rank list is published for the same.