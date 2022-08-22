AP EAMCER 2022 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has started the registration for the AP EAMCET 2022 counselling today, August 22. Candidates who have qualified for the AP EAMCET 2022 and are eligible to apply for the counselling process can do so through the official website- sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates must notice that the AP EAMCET 2022 counselling will be conducted online.

"The Qualified and eligible candidates of APEAPCET-2022, desirous of seeking admission into B.E/B.Tech/Pharmacy Courses are informed that the web counseling process comprising the payment of processing fee cum registration, online certificate verification and option entry will be conducted from 22-08-2022 to 03-09-2022. The candidates are instructed to follow guidelines/Instructions to candidates or user manual to proceed for web counseling process," stated the APSCHE ith the official notification.

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Schedule

Online Payment of Processing Fee cum Registration August 22 to August 30, 2022 Online Verification of uploaded Certificates August 23 to August 31, 2022 Exercising the Web-Options by the candidates August 28 to September 2, 2022 Change of Options for the candidates 3-Sep-22 Allotment of Seats 9-Jun-22 Self-Reporting & Reporting at college September 6 to September 12 Commencement of classwork 12-Sep-22

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidate applying for the AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 should have qualified for the AP EAMCET 2022 examination and must be at least 16 years of age for B.Tech admission.

Here's how to apply for AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling

Visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in and click on ‘EAPCET-2022 ADMISSIONS’

Register for the AP EAMCET 2022 counselling process

Log in with registration id and password

Fill the application form and upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee and submit

Download the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling application form and take a printout if needed

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Certificates required for Web Counselling

The candidates are requested to keep the various certificates including APEAPCET-2022 Rank card, APEAPCET-2022 Hall Ticket, Memorandum of Marks (Inter or its equivalent) before proceeding for Online Web Counselling. All original Certificates and two sets of Xerox copies. Check here the full list of certificates required for the AP EAMCET Counselling

Candidates must note that this year's admission process will be done on the basis of the AP EAMCET 2022 score only and the intermediate results will not be included in the preparation of the merit list.