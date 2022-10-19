NewsIndia
AP EAMCET COUNSELLING 2022

AP EAMCET 2022: Round 2 counselling registration begins, seat allotment result on 26 September at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Steps to apply here

The AP EAMCET 2022 counselling registration window has now opened on the official website sche.ap.gov.in, scroll down to for the direct link to apply, certificates required for counselling and other important details. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 12:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result will be out on 26 October
  • AP EAMCET Web options entry will end on October 22
  • AP EAMCET Round 1 result was released on 22 September

Trending Photos

AP EAMCET 2022: Round 2 counselling registration begins, seat allotment result on 26 September at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Steps to apply here

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has started the registration for the AP EAMCET 2022 round 2 counselling today, September 19. Candidates who have qualified for the AP EAMCET 2022 and are eligible to apply for the counselling process can do so through the official website- sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates must notice that the  AP EAMCET 2022 counselling will be conducted online. Candidates who have not attended the AP EAMCET round 1 counselling should complete the registration of AP EAMCET counselling 2022 at the earliest.

Candidate applying for the AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 should have qualified for the AP EAMCET 2022 examination and must be at least 16 years of age for B.Tech admission.

Here's how to apply for AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling

  • Visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in and click on ‘EAPCET-2022 ADMISSIONS’
  • Register for the AP EAMCET 2022 counselling process
  • Log in with registration id and password.
  • Fill the application form and upload all the required documents 
  • Pay the application fee and submit
  • Download the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling application form and take a printout if needed

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Certificates required for Web Counselling

The candidates are requested to keep the various certificates including APEAPCET-2022 Rank card,  APEAPCET-2022 Hall Ticket, Memorandum of Marks (Inter or its equivalent) before proceeding for Online Web Counselling. All original Certificates and two sets of Xerox copies. Check here the full list of certificates required for the AP EAMCET Counselling

Candidates must note that this year's admission process will be done on the basis of the AP EAMCET 2022 score only and the intermediate results will not be included in the preparation of the merit list.

Live Tv

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022AP EAMCET round 2 registrationeamcet counsellingap amcet 2022 counsellingAP EAMCET counsellingcounsellingap eamcet counselling dates 2022ap counselling dateseamcet counselling datesAP Eamcet counselling dateeamcet results 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Hindus, 'soft targets' of terrorists in Kashmir!
DNA Video
DNA: Monday officially declared as ‘worst day of the week’
DNA Video
DNA: Who made stray dogs 'killer'?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reality of helicopter crash near Kedarnath?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 18, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Jinping is afraid of Galvan!
DNA Video
DNA: How did the system 'fail' in conducting 'PET' exam?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of unethical profiteering by Private hospitals
DNA Video
DNA: Is over speeding becoming a trend in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 17, 2022