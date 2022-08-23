AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will begin the certificate verification round for the AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 today, August 23. Candidates who passed the AP EAMCET Exam will be able to appear for certificate verification as part of the EAMCET counselling process on the official websites sche.ap.gov.in and eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Candidates whose certificates have already been confirmed by the information supplied while applying for the AP Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test, EAMCET 2022, will be routed to the payment page, according to the official announcement published by APSCHE.

Candidates will be able to see the option to "Print Verified Status" once their documents have been verified. Candidates must give their hall ticket number and date of birth. When the process is over, the web portal will notify the candidate.

If candidates encounter difficulties when having their certificates validated online, they should contact the nearest service centre. According to the AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 Schedule, online certificate verification will end on August 31, 2022. Beginning August 28, 2022, candidates will be able to select their web options in addition to their certificate verification.

The AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling will end on September 12, 2022, which is the last day for candidates to report to their assigned seats. AP EAMCET Counselling is being held for admissions to engineering and pharmacy programmes at universities and private colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2022-23.









