AP EAMCET 2022 web option entry exercise will be concluded today on- cets.sche.ap.gov.in, scroll down for direct link and other details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 04:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Web option entry ends TODAY on cets.sche.ap.gov.in, direct link here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will conclude the web option entry exrcise today, September 17, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 and have not completed the choice filling step can do so by visiting the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP ECET 2022 web option entry procedure

  1. Visit the official website of AP EAMCET counselling website - sche.ap.gov.in
  2. On the home page, click on AP EAPCET 2022 admission link 
  3. Login using credentials like hall ticket number and date of birth.
  4. Candidates can select the desired district, college and course available on the screens.
  5. Save the preferred colleges on the given dates and can modify them any number of times till the last date of web options.

Candidates should know that the AP EAMCET Counselling 2022-related Option Entry plays a crucial role in the final EAPCET seat allotment result. This EAMCET counselling result is scheduled to be out on September 22, 2022. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for being updated.

AP ECET 2022 web option entry direct link

Candidates must note that they can change their option already exercised on 18.09.2022. The options will be frozen on 18.09.2022 (6.00 pm) and candidates cannot modify further. APSCHE is conducting the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET Counselling 2022. The web option entry window was opened on September 13 will be closed today. 

 

