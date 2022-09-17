Telangana: Schools, Colleges to remain closed TODAY due to THIS REASON- Read here

Telangana: Telangana schools, colleges, and all educational institutions will remain closed today, September 17, 2022, to celebrate Telangana National Integration Day. The official orders were issued in the name of the Government of Telangana on September 16, 2022 announcing the General Holiday hereby closure of all educational institutions and government offices. All educational institutions including Private, Aided and Government will remain shut on Saturday.

The official statement stated: "The Government hereby declare General Holiday on 17.09.2022 (Saturday) for the Government Offices, all educational institutions (Private, Aided and Government) located in the Telangana State on the occasion of "Telangana Jateeya Samalkyata Dinotsavam".

Telangana government announced to organise the 'Telangana National Integration Diamond jubilee celebrations for three days beginning from today that is Friday to celebrate the merger of the erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948. Students and youth today conducted rallies in the Assembly constituency headquarters in Telangana.