AP EAMCET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to announce the results of the state Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2022 (AP EAPCET 2022) today, July 26, 2022. Candidates would need their AP EAMCET hall tickets to download their results and score cards.

The AP EAPCET 2022 was administered via computer from July 4-8 for Engineering and July 11-12 for Agriculture and Pharmacy. On July 12, the preliminary answer keys were made available. The exam is administered by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada for admission to the first year of engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses offered in the state of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2022-2023.

AP EAMCET 2022 Results: Date and Time

Title Details AP EAMCET Results 2022 date Likely on July 26, 2022 (Today) AP EAPCET Results 2022 time Likely at 11 am

AP EAMCET 2022: Here’s how to download the result

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates should be aware that, in addition to the AP EAMCET Results, the final answer key will be made available online. This key will be prepared based on the objections raised on the provisional answer key, and it is critical because the EAPCET results will be based on it. The AP EAMCET 2022 results will be followed by the EAPCET counselling round for admissions to various Andhra Pradesh colleges. Everyone should keep their hall tickets handy in order to check their EAMCET results and rank cards.