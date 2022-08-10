AP ECET 2022 Results DECLARED at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in - Direct link here

AP ECET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 result has been declared on August 10. On the official APSCHE website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, the ECET exam scorecard is available for download. Candidates can access the scorecard using their registration number and hall ticket ID. The preliminary answer key was released on July 24, and the candidates raised objections to the answer key till July 26.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education authorized the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Kakinada to administer the AP ECET 2022 test (APSCHE). ALSO READ: AFCAT 2 Admit card 2022: IAF issued AFCAT Admit Card at afcat.cdac.in, exam from THIS DATE

AP ECET 2022 Result: How To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website of APSCHE -- apsche.ap.gov.in

On the Home Page, click on the designated result link

Insert the login credentials including registration numbers and hall ticket numbers

Submit and access AP ECET result 2022

Download the scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

On July 22, the ECET 2022 test was given. The ECET exam's chosen participants may enroll in second-year engineering and pharmacy programs at Engineering and Technology as well as BSc Mathematics.