AP ICET 2022: Andhra University, Visakhapatnam will announce the AP ICET 2022 result tomorrow, August 8. Andhra Integrated Common Entrance Test, ICET 2022 result will be declared in online mode. Once the result is declared candidates who appeared for the test will be able to check the ICET result at TS ICET official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in by entering the necessary login details.

AP ICET 2022 was conducted on July 25, 2022. Candidates who wish to apply for admissions into the first year of MBA and MCA Courses for the academic year 2022-23 in various state colleges in Andhra Pradesh appeared for this exam.

AP ICET result 2022: Login credentials required to check result

AP ICET Hall ticket number

Registration number

Date of birth (DOB)

AP ICET result 2022: Here is how to check the scorecard

- Visit the AP ICET official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

- Click on the result link

- Enter application number, hall ticket number and DOB

- Click on view result

- Download and take a printout

Earlier, Andhra University released the preliminary AP ICET answer on July 27, allowing candidates to raise objections and challenge answer keys on or before July 29. Based on the objections received, the final answer key will also be announced along with the AP ICET result tomorrow. Candidates can download the result at the official website, using their application number, hall ticket number and date of birth.