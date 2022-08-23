AP PGCET 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has announced the AP PGCET 2022 Exam dates. According to the official timetable posted on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, the AP PGCET test will begin on September 3, 2022. For candidates, the whole schedule is presented below. The AP PGCET 2022 exams will be place from September 3 to September 11, 2022, according to the timetable released by APSCHE and Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa. The examinations were separated into three sessions.

Candidates who have registered for the PGCET 2022 exam should be aware that no tests will be given in Sanskrit, Urdu, Folklore, B.F.A, Performing Arts, Tourism, Tamil, Performing Arts and Music, and Geography. Admission to these courses would be based on the candidates' graduation scores. The AP PGCET 2022 Hall Tickets will be made available to candidates on the official website - cets.apsche.gov.in - on August 25, 2022.

AP PGCET 2022: Exam dates

Date Session 1 - 9:30 AM to 11 AM Session 2 - 1 PM to 2:30 PM Session 3 - 4:30 PM to 6 PM September 3, 2022 English Botany, Mathematical Sciences Humanities and Social Sciences September 4, 2022 Telegu Life Sciences Commerce, Polymer Science September 7, 2022 Literature, Chemical Sciences Economics, Physical Education History, Education, Statistics September 10, 2022 Zoology, Electronics Computer Science General, Sericulture, Geology September 11, 2022 Physical Sciences Political Science, FNS Hindi, Psychology

The AP PGCET is held for candidates who want to apply for first-year admissions to various P.G. Courses (M.A., M.Com., M.Sc., MCJ, M.Lib.Sc., M.Ed., M.P.Ed., M.Sc.Tech, etc.) offered by government and private universities and colleges in Andhra Pradesh. Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa will administer the PGCET exam on behalf of APSCHE.





