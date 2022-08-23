NewsIndia
AP PGCET 2022 Exam dates announced on cets.apsche.gov.in- Check latest updates here

AP PGCET 2022: As per the schedule issued on cetd.apsche.ap.gov.in, the PGCET 2022 exams will begin on September 3, 2022. The AP PGCET 2022 hall tickets will be releasing on August 25, 2022, scroll down for the complete schedule.

 

AP PGCET 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has announced the AP PGCET 2022 Exam dates. According to the official timetable posted on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, the AP PGCET test will begin on September 3, 2022. For candidates, the whole schedule is presented below. The AP PGCET 2022 exams will be place from September 3 to September 11, 2022, according to the timetable released by APSCHE and Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa. The examinations were separated into three sessions.

Candidates who have registered for the PGCET 2022 exam should be aware that no tests will be given in Sanskrit, Urdu, Folklore, B.F.A, Performing Arts, Tourism, Tamil, Performing Arts and Music, and Geography. Admission to these courses would be based on the candidates' graduation scores. The AP PGCET 2022 Hall Tickets will be made available to candidates on the official website - cets.apsche.gov.in - on August 25, 2022. ALSO READ: JEE Advanced admit card 2022 released at jeeadv.ac.in- Direct link to download hall ticket

AP PGCET 2022: Exam dates

Date Session 1 - 9:30 AM to 11 AM Session 2 - 1 PM to 2:30 PM Session 3 - 4:30 PM to 6 PM
September 3, 2022 English Botany, Mathematical Sciences Humanities and Social Sciences
September 4, 2022 Telegu Life Sciences Commerce, Polymer Science
September 7, 2022 Literature, Chemical Sciences Economics, Physical Education History, Education, Statistics
September 10, 2022 Zoology, Electronics

Computer Science

General, Sericulture, Geology
September 11, 2022 Physical Sciences Political Science, FNS Hindi, Psychology

AP PGCET 2022; download the full exam schedule here

The AP PGCET is held for candidates who want to apply for first-year admissions to various P.G. Courses (M.A., M.Com., M.Sc., MCJ, M.Lib.Sc., M.Ed., M.P.Ed., M.Sc.Tech, etc.) offered by government and private universities and colleges in Andhra Pradesh. Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa will administer the PGCET exam on behalf of APSCHE.



 

