AP SSC Result 2021: Andhra Pradesh Board to announce class 10th result today at bse.ap.gov.in, here’s how to check

New Delhi: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) would be releasing the AP Class 10 or SSC Result 2021 today (August 6, 2021) at 5 pm. Students who had registered for the AP SSC examination 2021 will be able to check their results online on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board- bse.ap.gov.in after the results are announced.

Over 5.38 lakh students had registered for the AP SSC Examination 2021 this year and are eagerly waiting for the state board to announce the results today at 5 pm. The students also need to note that AP class 10 results will also be released on other third-party websites like Manabadi and Nadu NEdu.

AP Class 10 Result 2021: How to check

Step: 1- Visit the official website of the board- bse.ap.gov.in

Step: 2- Click on SSC Results 2021 link

Step: 3- New window would open

Step: 4- Enter your AP SSC Hall Ticket Number and other required credentials

Step: 5- Your APSSC result will display on the screen. Download and take a print out for future reference.

It is to be noted that the board had cancelled the AP SSC examination this year in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board also decided to promote all students this year as well. Meanwhile, AP SSC Results 2021 have been calculated on the basis of the internal criteria set by the board. Like last year, AP Board decided to give grades to candidates this year as well as many candidates require SSC certificates to qualify for various government jobs.

