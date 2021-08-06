हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Andhra Pradesh Board

AP SSC Result 2021: Andhra Pradesh Board to announce class 10th result today at bse.ap.gov.in, here’s how to check

Students who had registered for the AP SSC examination 2021 will be able to check their results online on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board- bse.ap.gov.in after the results are announced. 

AP SSC Result 2021: Andhra Pradesh Board to announce class 10th result today at bse.ap.gov.in, here’s how to check
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) would be releasing the AP Class 10 or SSC Result 2021 today (August 6, 2021) at 5 pm. Students who had registered for the AP SSC examination 2021 will be able to check their results online on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board- bse.ap.gov.in after the results are announced. 

Over 5.38 lakh students had registered for the AP SSC Examination 2021 this year and are eagerly waiting for the state board to announce the results today at 5 pm. The students also need to note that AP class 10 results will also be released on other third-party websites like Manabadi and Nadu NEdu.

AP Class 10 Result 2021: How to check

Step: 1- Visit the official website of the board- bse.ap.gov.in

Step: 2- Click on SSC Results 2021 link

Step: 3- New window would open

Step: 4- Enter your AP SSC Hall Ticket Number and other required credentials  

Step: 5- Your APSSC result will display on the screen. Download and take a print out for future reference. 

It is to be noted that the board had cancelled the AP SSC examination this year in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board also decided to promote all students this year as well. Meanwhile, AP SSC Results 2021 have been calculated on the basis of the internal criteria set by the board. Like last year, AP Board decided to give grades to candidates this year as well as many candidates require SSC certificates to qualify for various government jobs. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Andhra Pradesh BoardAndhra Pradesh board examsAP SSC 2021 examAP SSC class resultsAP SSC examinationAP SSC board examsAP SSC Class 10 ResultsAP Class 10 ResultAP Class 10 exam
Next
Story

Mumbai police file molestation case against Vibhu Agrawal, CEO of Ullu Digital

Must Watch

PT7M42S

1 Minute, 1 News: Today Wrestler Bajrang Punia's match against Kyrgyzstan