COVID-19

COVID-19: Tamil Nadu’s K Thalavaipuram becomes first village in Thoothukudi to achieve 100% vaccination

"Our strategy is to vaccinate all persons above 18 in at least one village in all 12 blocks, projecting them as model villages to motive people," said District Commissioner of Thoothukudi. 

COVID-19: Tamil Nadu's K Thalavaipuram becomes first village in Thoothukudi to achieve 100% vaccination
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: As the country is reeling under the fear of a possible third wave of COVID-19, Tamil Nadu's K Thalavaipuram village has become the first village in Thoothukudi to achieve 100 percent vaccination against COVID-19. In an interview with news agency ANI on Thursday (August 5, 2021), Senthil Raj, District Commissioner of Thoothukudi said, "K Thalavaipuram has become the first village in Thoothukudi district to achieve 100 per cent vaccination. Our strategy is to vaccinate all persons above 18 in at least one village in all 12 blocks, projecting them as model villages to motivate people."

"Last week, we vaccinated all the workers at the Thoothukudi domestic airport. As of now, K Thalavaipuram will act as a role model for other villages to get fully vaccinated. We are planning to vaccinate the entire fishermen community in the district before August 15. There are about 18,000 fishermen here", he added. 

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Thursday recorded 1,997 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total tally to 25,69,398, as per the state health bulletin. The state also recorded 33 COVID-related deaths taking the toll to 34,230. Additionally, a total of 1,943 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,15,030. Tamil Nadu is also under a COVID-19 induced lockdown till August 9. 

