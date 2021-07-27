APJ Abdul Kalam's sixth death anniversary: BJP President JP Nadda joins others to pay tribute to 'People's President'

New Delhi: Today (July 27) marks the sixth death anniversary of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Tributes poured in from across the country and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda also joined the bandwagon. "Humble tribute on the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam ji, the former President of the country, known as `Missileman`, a great scientist, a source of inspiration for youth, who played an important role in making India nuclear power," JP Nadda said in a tweet.

Known as the Missile Man of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam contributed not only to science but also served as the 11th President of India. Popular across party lines and among all age groups, he was widely regarded as the 'People's President'.

As an aerospace scientist, Kalam worked with India`s two major space research organisations -- Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).His most significant works include the development of the Indian ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology. He played a central role in one of India`s most important nuclear tests, Pokhran-II. For his work in science and politics, he was awarded `Bharat Ratna`, India`s highest civilian honour. He served as India`s president between July 25, 2002, and July 25, 2007.

He passed away on July 27, 2015, at the age of 83.

(With ANI input)

