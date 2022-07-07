Prophet Remarks Row: Her comments on Prophet Mohammad have set the country on fire. However, there is no trace of Nupur Sharma who has been suspended from the BJP. She was also suposed to be in Kolkata for questioning. But she wrote a letter asking for more time to appear. But the police refused to give her any more time. Instead, the police said they wanted to question her immediately. The legal pressure on Nupur has increased. Nupur had sought more time to appear before the Kolkata Police. But according to sources, the police are reluctant to give her more time.

On May 27, the then national spokesperson of the BJP, Nupur Sharma, made the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed. A police complaint was filed against her. The FIR was also lodged at The Narkeldanga and Amherst Street police station. The police summoned Nupur Sharma from both the police stations. But she didn't show up. Instead, she wrote a letter and sought time again stating that her life is in danger.

Nupur Sharma in BIG trouble: Suspended BJP leader seeks time again, BUT reluctant Mamata Banerjee's police says THIS

The Kolkata Police had issued a lookout notice against Nupur Sharma on Saturday. Nupur Sharma again wrote a letter to the Narkeldanga police station on Tuesday. This time too, she expressed fear for her life and sought more time to appear. But according to sources, the Kolkata Police is not willing to give any more time to suspended BJP leader Nupur. Because, the police feel that Nupur Sharma needs to be questioned immediately in this regard. Nupur has been informed by the police that no more excuse, she should appear soon. Otherwise Kolkata Police will act more strictly.

In the wake of a case filed by suspended BJP leader Nupur recently, the Supreme Court said that what she has done as a lawyer himself is shameful. She should apologize to the whole country. She has created an atmosphere of unrest in the country. She is responsible for what's going on in the country today.