close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UNNAO rape case

Arms license of Unnao rape accused Sengar not yet suspended; a judicial matter: DM

Sengar, a legislator from Bangermau in Unnao district, had allegedly raped the teenage girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job.

Arms license of Unnao rape accused Sengar not yet suspended; a judicial matter: DM

District Magistrate Devender Kumar Pandey on Friday said that the arms license of Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar has not been suspended because it is a judicial matter.

"Suspension of arms license is a judicial action. There is a procedure that needs to be followed. We have already filed a report on the suspension of Kuldeep Singh Sengar`s arms license. A decision will be taken after hearing in the court," Pandey said.

According to information, Sengar has three arm licenses in his name, one each for a single barrel gun, a rifle and a revolver.

"A hearing on the matter is scheduled in the court today," the DM added.

Sengar, a legislator from Bangermau in Unnao district, had allegedly raped the teenage girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job.

He was arrested by the CBI last year and is lodged in Sitapur district jail. Another case was filed against him after the rape survivor met with an accident recently.

Tags:
UNNAO rape caseKuldeep SengarCBISupreme CourtUnnao Rape
Next
Story

Sniper gun, landmine found on Amarnath Yatra route, J&K govt asks pilgrims to leave the state

Must Watch

PT32M43S

Top 100: Watch top news headlines of the day