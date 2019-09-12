Army Chief General Bipin Rawat warns Pakistan, says government has to decide on PoK; we are always ready

New Delhi: Sending out a strong message to Pakistan, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said that the Centre has to take a decision as regards what to do in PoK, stressing that Army is ready for any scenario. General Rawat noted that Army was just waiting for government's order. "The government takes action in such matters. Institutions of the country will work as per the orders of the government. The Army is always ready," said Rawat.

Talking about Jammu and Kashmir, Army Chief General Rawat said people of the region must help the Army in maintaining peace and security in the region. He added that Kashmiris have been bearing the brunt of terrorism for many years now and they should give one chance to the government to bring peace and development in the region.

On Tuesday, Union minister Jitendra Singh had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is now aiming to retrieve parts of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and make them a part of India. "Next agenda is retrieving parts of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and making it a part of India. It is not only my party's commitment, but it was also part of a unanimously passed resolution of the Parliament in 1994. This was passed by the Congress-led government of Narasimha Rao," Singh had said.

Live TV

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said on Sunday that from now on, India will hold talks with Pakistan only on the issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. "Article 370 was abrogated in J&K for its development. Our neighbour is knocking doors of the international community and saying India has made a mistake. Talks with Pakistan will be held only if it stops supporting terror. If talks are held with Pakistan, it will now be on PoK," Rajnath Singh had said while addressing a rally in Haryana.