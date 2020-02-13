Army chopper makes emergency landing in Punjab's Ropar, all crew safe

ROPAR: An Indian Army helicopter made a precautionary landing in Ropar district on Punjab on Thursday (February 13, 2020).

According to reports, the Chetak helicopter of the Indian Army made the precautionary landing after receiving warning of a possible technical snag in controls.

The chopper had taken off from Patiala and had to land in Ropar following the warning.

All the crew members in the chopper were reported to be completely safe.

Meanwhile, another Army chopper was rushed to the landing site.