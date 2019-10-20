close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Indian Army attacks terrorist camps in PoK; 4 launch pads destroyed, many terrorists killed

Several Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists have also been neutralised in the attack carried out by the Indian Army in PoK today.

Indian Army attacks terrorist camps in PoK; 4 launch pads destroyed, many terrorists killed
Play

New Delhi: In a major development, the Indian Army on Sunday launched an attack on terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) opposite the Tangdhar sector on Sunday. Heavy damage and casualty have been reported on the Pakistan side following the attack by the Indian Army. According to reports, terror launch pads and posts were targeted by the Indian Army in Neelum Ghat of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. At least four terrorist launching pads, four to five Pakistani Army soldiers and several Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists were also killed in the attack carried out by the Indian Army in PoK, said a report.

However, an official confirmation on the same remains awaited from the Army officials.

The development took place hours after two Indian soldiers were martyred and a civilian was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara earlier today.

The attack is seen in retaliation to the support provided by Pakistan Army to push terrorists into Indian territory. "Indian Forces caused heavy damages and casualty to Pakistan after two Indian soldiers and one civilian were killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector," an Indian Army spokesperson said.

The Indian army used artillery guns to target the terrorist camps in Neelum Ghat in PoK. The terror launching camps reportedly had been actively trying to push terrorists into Indian territory.

Live TV

Earlier today, the Pakistan Army, in the unprovoked ceasefire violation, targeted civilian areas killing one civilian and injuring three others in the area. In the firing, two soldiers also received bullet injuries and were martyred. The ceasefire violation from Pakistan Army was started to push infiltrators into the Indian side, according to the sources.

In the meantime, an alert has been sounded by the security forces in border areas of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer following the Indian Army's attack on terror launch pads and camps in LoC.

Tags:
Indian ArmySurgical strikePoKLine of controlTangdharPakistanKupwaraNeelum Ghat
Next
Story

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath orders security review of major politicians, religious leaders

Must Watch

PT17M42S

Is there any 'Pakistan' connection' of Kamlesh Tiwari's murder case?