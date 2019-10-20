Indian Army attacks terrorist camps in PoK; 4 launch pads destroyed, many terrorists killed

New Delhi: In a major development, the Indian Army on Sunday launched an attack on terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) opposite the Tangdhar sector on Sunday. Heavy damage and casualty have been reported on the Pakistan side following the attack by the Indian Army. According to reports, terror launch pads and posts were targeted by the Indian Army in Neelum Ghat of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. At least four terrorist launching pads, four to five Pakistani Army soldiers and several Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists were also killed in the attack carried out by the Indian Army in PoK, said a report.

However, an official confirmation on the same remains awaited from the Army officials.

The development took place hours after two Indian soldiers were martyred and a civilian was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara earlier today.

The attack is seen in retaliation to the support provided by Pakistan Army to push terrorists into Indian territory. "Indian Forces caused heavy damages and casualty to Pakistan after two Indian soldiers and one civilian were killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector," an Indian Army spokesperson said.

The Indian army used artillery guns to target the terrorist camps in Neelum Ghat in PoK. The terror launching camps reportedly had been actively trying to push terrorists into Indian territory.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Army, in the unprovoked ceasefire violation, targeted civilian areas killing one civilian and injuring three others in the area. In the firing, two soldiers also received bullet injuries and were martyred. The ceasefire violation from Pakistan Army was started to push infiltrators into the Indian side, according to the sources.

In the meantime, an alert has been sounded by the security forces in border areas of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer following the Indian Army's attack on terror launch pads and camps in LoC.