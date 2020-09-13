हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Army launches massive search operation in J&K's Pulwama to nab trapped terrorists

A massive cordon and search operation has been launched and all entry and exit points have been sealed after receiving inputs of 2-3 terrorists being trapped the area.

Army launches massive search operation in J&amp;K&#039;s Pulwama to nab trapped terrorists

Kashmir: A massive cordon and search operation has been launched and all entry and exit points have been sealed after receiving inputs of 2-3 terrorists being trapped the area.

The terrorists had earlier fired upon the security forces that were patrolling at Parigam village in Pulwama. After a brief exchange of fire, massive searches were launched in the area. 

As per the reports terrorists fired upon the Army's patrolling party, however, no injury has been reported in the attack, said a police official. The attack was retaliated and a brief exchange of fire happened. 

A police official said after the attack, a massive search operation has been launched in the area to nab the attackers.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirIndia Army
