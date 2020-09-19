Arrested freelance journalist shared sensitive information to Chinese intelligence from 2016-18: Delhi Police

New Delhi: Hours after Delhi Police arrested a freelance journalist along with a Chinese woman and her Nepali associate on Saturday (September 19, 2020) in connection with sharing sensitive information to China, the Delhi Police said that the journalist provided 'sensitive defence' and 'strategic information' to the Chinese intelligence officers for two years from 2016 to 2018.

"Journalist Rajeev Sharma was involved in passing sensitive defence and strategic information to Chinese intelligence officers from 2016 to 2018. He used to meet them at several locations in different countries," ANI quoted Delhi Police Special Cell DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav as saying.

"His two associates - a Chinese woman and a Nepalese man, have a company in Mahipalpur, from where they exported medicines to China. Money sent from China was given to agents here. As per probe, transactions of near about Rs 40 lakhs have taken place in last 1 year," added DCP Yadav.



Live TV

Sharma who has 40 years of experience as a journalist has also written articles for China's Global Times.

The apprehended Chinese woman and her Nepalese associate reportedly paid Sharma large amounts of money routed through shell companies.