Arrested ISIS operative was planning lone wolf attack in Delhi; NSGs diffusing seized IEDs

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested an ISIS operative after a brief encounter in the national capital on late Friday (August 21). The encounter took place on Ridge Road between Karol Bagh and Dhaula Kuan at 11.30 pm last night.

The ISIS operative has been identified as Abu Yusuf Khan and he hails from Uttar Pradesh. According to sources, Khan was a lone wolf operative who had on his own planned an attack in Delhi. He was conducting a recce of the place where was going to attack.

Two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), weighing approximately 15 kilogrammes in two pressure cookers, and one pistol was recovered from his possession.

According to reports, a bomb squad team is on the spot and is diffusing the IEDs recovered from the terrorist.

Khan was being providing logistical support by his associates and the police is conducting raids to catch them.

A Delhi Police official said that interrogation of the arrested terrorist is underway.

Meanwhile, security forces have been deployed near the Buddha Jayanti Park on the Ridge Road area from where the ISIS operative was arrested.