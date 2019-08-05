Article 370 scrapped: Army, IAF on high alert, additional troops rushed to Jammu and Kashmir

Shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced the scrapping of Article 370, additional troops were rushed to the Valley to tackle any untoward incident. News agency ANI reported that the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force have been put on high alert.

Earlier inputs said that nearly 8000 paramilitary troops were airlifted from different parts of the country to the Kashmir Valley. The troops were airlifted from different states, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Assam.

Central Reserve Police Force Director General Rajiv Bhatnagar was also sent to Jammu and Kashmir to review the law and order situation in the wake of the fresh development.

Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat, who was slated to visit Jaisalmer for the fifth edition of Army Scout Masters Competition, also cancelled his visit. The Army chief will remain in the national capital for now.

Ahead of the move to scrap Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government had ordered movement of around 100 companies of paramilitary forces from other parts of the country to the Valley.

The announcement on Article 370 was made in Parliament by Home Minister Amit Shah amid uproar by opposition parties. Reacting to the development, senior Congress leader and former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had “murdered the Constitution”.

Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supremo Mehbooba Mufti also attacked the Centre over the issue, warning of “catastrophic consequences” for the Indian sub-continent.

Taking to Twitter, she said, “Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K.”

“It will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent. GOIs intentions are clear. They want the territory of J&K by terrorising it’s people. India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises.”

Shah, however, justified the decision saying Article 370 had led to alienation of Jammu and Kashmir and the government’s move will ensure that the region becomes a part of India in true sense.