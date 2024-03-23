Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Jairam Ramesh Takes A Dig At BJP, Calls Them 'Afraid Of INDIA Bloc'

New Delhi: Jairam Ramesh, a senior Congress leader, took a dig at the BJP regarding the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Speaking to ANI, Ramesh said, "The arrest of Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren and Delhi Chief Minister is an attack on democracy and our constitution."

"This is politics of revenge at play. The BJP is afraid of the INDIA alliance. This is an attack on democracy and our constitution," the Congress leader further said. Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said there is only one thought in the PM's mind- 'One Nation No Election'.

"There is only one thought in the Prime Minister's mind-'One Nation, No Election'... The entire country is in OPD-One Person Dictatorship," he added.

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest

Ramesh criticized the arrest of both Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, labeling it as an assault on democracy and the constitution. The leader also emphasizes that it reflects vindictive politics. He accused the BJP of fearing the INDIA bloc and criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged desire for centralization of power, summing it up as 'One Nation, No Election'.

Meanwhile, Virendraa Sachdeva, the BJP's Delhi president, assured that the truth regarding Kejriwal's alleged involvement in the liquor scam would surface soon. The Delhi court recently sent Kejriwal to ED custody until March 28 in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy case, with the probe agency claiming Kejriwal's pivotal role in soliciting kickbacks from businessmen and shaping the excise policy.

Despite opposition from Kejriwal's legal counsel, the court ruled in favor of ED's plea for custody. Kejriwal's arrest follows the arrests of other AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, in the same case.