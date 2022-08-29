New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while addressing the Delhi Assembly on Monday (August 29, 2022) said that he had called the confidence motion to show the people that no party MLAs were "bought" and the BJP`s `Operation Lotus` had failed to topple his government.

In his address in the assembly, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP had targeted 40 AAP MLAs and offered Rs 20 crore to each of them to switch sides.

"People have a misconception that inflation is rising naturally. Trillions of rupees are coming to them due to this inflation. They have few billionaire friends, they took loans from banks, then their intentions got spoiled. They have money, can repay the loan, but did not. Then asked them to forgive our debts. It has been said in Parliament by the Central government that loans worth 10 lakh crores have been waived," said the Chief Minister.

AAP chief also targeted BJP for party’s alleged involvement in Jharkhand political crisis. "If the government of Jharkhand falls, then the prices of petrol and diesel will definitely increase. The most corrupt government in 75 years of independence is today`s Central government. They say that I am fighting against corruption, while openly buying MLAs," Kejriwal alleged.

"They are taking taxes from public and putting them in the pockets of their billionaire friends. Oil prices have come down all over the world, but it has risen in India. All this money goes to Operation Lotus. In different states, by intimidating MLAs, they buy and form governments,” Kejriwal added.

Ahead of the trust vote, Kejriwal said in a tweet: "The people of Delhi have unwavering faith in their elected government, which no conspiracy can shake."

The AAP national convenor also hit back at the central government over the charges of corruption levied against AAP leaders and said,"In the last 15 days, they made a gimmick of corruption in liquor policy. Now the talk of liquor is over, nothing came out in the case, they have started new discussion of additional classrooms construction.”

"This trust vote is needed because it has to show that every AAP MLA is honest. The confidence motion will prove that not a single MLA was sold. I present the motion that this House expresses confidence in the Council of Ministers."

AAP has been alleging that the BJP was luring party MLAs to topple the Kejriwal government.

(With agency inputs)