Kejriwal’s Packed 1st Day Post-Bail: Temple Visit, Press Meet And Roadshows Mark AAP’s Election Campaign

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, will participate in a roadshow in South Delhi on May 11. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor was granted interim bail until June 1 by the Supreme Court earlier that day in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. This will be Kejriwal's first roadshow since walking out of Tihar Jail on Friday. The chief minister arrived at his residence in the Civil Lines area around 8.20 p.m. from the prison complex.

Kejriwal To Begin Campaign With Hanuman Temple Visit

Kejriwal ahead of his visit to the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place today said he is happy to be back with the prayers of crores of people and justice of the Supreme Court. CM Kejriwal taking to X (formerly Twitter), "With the blessings of Hanumanji, the prayers of crores of people and the justice of the Supreme Court judges, I am very happy to be back amongst you all."

"See you today- 11 am - Hanuman Temple, Connaught Place 1 pm - Press conference, party office 4 pm - Road Show - South Delhi - Mehrauli 6 pm - Road Show - East Delhi - Krishna Nagar You all must come," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal's Packed Election Campaigning Schedule

Arvind Kejriwal has a packed schedule for his first day after receiving interim bail from the Supreme Court, which will begin with a visit to the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place. He will then proceed to the Party Headquarters in Delhi to hold a news conference The Aam Admi Party national convenor will also take part in a road show in South Delhi in the evening. Sahi Ram, the AAP-Congress alliance candidate in South Delhi, faces off against Ramveer Bidhuri, a BJP MLA.

AAP is expected to project Mr Kejriwal in their nationwide poll campaigns now, with the fourth phase of voting scheduled for May 13. Voting for all seven Lok Sabha seats in New Delhi will take place on May 25.

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have agreed to share seats in Delhi, with the former fielding candidates for three Lok Sabha seats and the latter contesting the remaining four.