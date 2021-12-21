हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal promises unemployment allowance of Rs 3000 per month to Goan youth

"We'll give jobs to youth and till they get jobs we'll give unemployment allowance of Rs 3000 per month," said Kejriwal in Goa.

Arvind Kejriwal promises unemployment allowance of Rs 3000 per month to Goan youth
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Delhi Cheif Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal in Goa on Tuesday (December 21) promised unemployment allowance of Rs 3000 per month to the youth of Goa until they get a job. Kejriwal said," We'll give jobs to youth and till they get jobs we'll give unemployment allowance of Rs 3000 per month."

The AAP Convener has commenced his two-day visit in Goa from today. Goa assembly polls are scheduled to take place in early 2022.

Earlier, Delhi CM has also promised a support allowance of Rs 1000 per month for females aged above 18 years in the state of Punjab and Uttarakhand.

