Arvind Kejriwal promises unemployment allowance of Rs 3000 per month to Goan youth

New Delhi: Delhi Cheif Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal in Goa on Tuesday (December 21) promised unemployment allowance of Rs 3000 per month to the youth of Goa until they get a job. Kejriwal said," We'll give jobs to youth and till they get jobs we'll give unemployment allowance of Rs 3000 per month."

The AAP Convener has commenced his two-day visit in Goa from today. Goa assembly polls are scheduled to take place in early 2022.

Earlier, Delhi CM has also promised a support allowance of Rs 1000 per month for females aged above 18 years in the state of Punjab and Uttarakhand.

