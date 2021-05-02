Arvind Kejriwal, Sharad Pawar congratulate Mamata Banerjee as TMC heads towards 'landslide victory' in West Bengal

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal and Sharad Pawar on Sunday (May 2, 2021) congratulated Mamata Banerjee after trends showed that Trinamool Congress is heading towards a big win in West Bengal.

The Delhi Chief Minister took to his official Twitter account and said, "Congratulations Mamata didi for landslide victory. What a fight!"

Congratulations @MamataOfficial didi for landslide victory. What a fight! Congratulations to the people of WB — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 2, 2021

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said, "Congratulations Mamata Banerjee on your stupendous victory! Let us continue our work towards the welfare of people and tackling the Pandemic collectively."

Congratulations @MamataOfficial on your stupendous victory!

Let us continue our work towards the welfare of people and tackling the Pandemic collectively. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) May 2, 2021

According to the trends available at 2:40 PM, TMC is leading in 201 seats, whereas, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead on 80 seats. The votes are being counted for 292 assembly constituencies.

As per the initial trends, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was trailing in the prestigious Nandigram seat but is now leading over her BJP rival Suvendu Adhikari.

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee is also leading from the Behala West Constituency and TMC's Javed Ahmed Khan has also taken a lead over his Left Front rival Shatarup Ghosh.

Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee is also ahead from the Ballygunge constituency, IT Minister Bratya Basu is leading from Dum Dum in North 24 Parganas, Urban Development Minister and former Mayor Firhad Hakim is leading from Kolkata Port constituency, Food Minister Jyotipriaya Mullick is leading from Habra, while Minister of State for Women and Child Health Shashi Panja in leading from the Jorasanko constituency in North Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies)



Live TV