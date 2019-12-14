Arvind Kejriwal teams up with Prashant Kishor for poll campaign in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has teamed up with political strategist Prashant Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) to manage the poll campaign of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming assembly election. Delhi will go to polls early next year, the dates for which will be announced soon as the election needs to be completed by February 14, 2020.

Announcing the partnership with Kishor's consultancy firm, Kejriwal tweeted on Saturday, "Happy to share that IndianPAC is coming on board with us."

The firm also said: "After Punjab results, we acknowledged you as the toughest opponent that we have ever faced. Happy to join forces now with Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party."

In the last assembly election, Kejriwal's AAP had secured 67 out of 70 seats.

Kishor is the vice president of Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) in Bihar. He joined JD(U) in 2015 after he played a crucial role in bringing the party back to power in the state. JD(U) is an ally of the BJP at Centre as well in Bihar.

As of now, there are reports of differences between Kishor and Kumar over the CM lending his support to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, which became an Act after President Ram Nath Kovind.

Meanwhile, in the past, Kishor has been credited for charting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election campaign in 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's victory in 2017 and more recently, Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress' spectacular victory in Andhra Pradesh. However, the political strategist's association with the Congress for the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections could not ensure a win for the party which faced a disastrous defeat with the BJP winning a three-fourth majority.

Kishor is currently working with Mamata Banerjee and TMC in West Bengal.