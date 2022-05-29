हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal to hold rally in Haryana's Kurukshetra today

Kejriwal will reach the rally which would be held in Brahm Sarover at around 12 noon and address the public at around 1 pm

Arvind Kejriwal to hold rally in Haryana&#039;s Kurukshetra today
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled visit Haryana to hold a rally in Kurukshetra on Sunday (May 29) Kejriwal will reach the rally which would be held in Brahm Sarover at around 12 noon and address the public at around 1 pm. The rally by AAP leader aims at strengthening the party in the state. 

Recently last month, former Congress Haryana party chief Ashok Tanwar joined Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital. Former Haryana Congress leader Nirmal Singh and his daughter Chitra joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. Singh, who also founded the Haryana Democratic Front, was also a two-time minister in the Haryana government. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Arvind KejriwalAam Aadmi PartyHaryanaRallyKurukshetra
Next
Story

Covid-19 fourth wave scare: India logs 2,828 new cases, 14 deaths in last 24 hours

Must Watch

PT3M32S

Namaste India: CM Yogi accuses Congress of insulting Savarkar