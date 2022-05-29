Arvind Kejriwal to hold rally in Haryana's Kurukshetra today

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled visit Haryana to hold a rally in Kurukshetra on Sunday (May 29) Kejriwal will reach the rally which would be held in Brahm Sarover at around 12 noon and address the public at around 1 pm. The rally by AAP leader aims at strengthening the party in the state.

Delhi बदली, बदल रहा Punjab

अब बदलेगा Haryana AAP के राष्ट्रीय संयोजक श्री @ArvindKejriwal जी कल हरियाणा के आम आदमी के हक़ों की आवाज़ बुलंद करने धर्मनगरी कुरुक्षेत्र पहुँच रहे हैं। कल हरियाणा के लोग अपने लाल अरविंद केजरीवाल की 'काम की राजनीति' से रु-ब-रु होंगे। pic.twitter.com/xCKiJ9gZpw — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 28, 2022

Recently last month, former Congress Haryana party chief Ashok Tanwar joined Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital. Former Haryana Congress leader Nirmal Singh and his daughter Chitra joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. Singh, who also founded the Haryana Democratic Front, was also a two-time minister in the Haryana government.

