Arvind Kejriwal's govt picks AAP MLA Raaj Kumar Anand to replace ex-Delhi minister Rajendra Pal

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raaj Kumar Anand is likely to replace ex-Delhi minister Rajendra Pal as Social Welfare Minister who resigned from his post on Oct 9. The AAP-led Delhi government has sent Rajkumar Anand's name to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena. Raaj Kumar Anand was given a ticket by the party from Patel Nagar in the 2020 elections. Raaj Kumar won the election with 61 percent votes. Coming from the Jatav community, Raaj Kumar Anand is one of the prominent faces of the party. He is also considered close to AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Rajkumar Anand completed his studies in Uttar Pradesh and holds an M.A. in Politics. His wife Veena Anand has also been an MLA since 2013.

Why did ex-Delhi minister Rajendra Pal resign?

On October 9, AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam submitted his resignation from the council of ministers. He took this big step after his alleged presence at a conversion event sparked controversy. He was allegedly seen taking an oath denouncing several Hindu gods at the event and converted to Buddhism.

Taking to Twitter, Gautam announced his resignation and said, "Today I have been freed from many shackles, and been born again. Now I will continue to fight for rights and atrocities on the society more firmly without any restrictions."

He tendered his resignation in a letter typed on his letterhead. However, the letter was not addressed to anyone in particular. The AAP leader in his letter wrote that the BJP has been targeting several sections of society for political gains, and he cannot be a mute spectator to that. However, he does not want his actions to cause any inconvenience to the party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

(With agency inputs)