Delhi Air Quality: As the nation celebrates Diwali on Thursday, the air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'very poor’ category. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, AQI dropped from 274 at 8 AM on Wednesday to 329 at 7 AM today.

On Thursday morning, a layer of smog engulfed parts of the national capital, including the Anand Vihar area. In a bid to curb air pollution in the city, the Delhi government imposed a ban on firecrackers days ahead of Diwali.

#WATCH | Delhi: A layer of smog engulfs the Anand Vihar area of the National Capital.



The Air Quality Index of Anand Vihar is 418 in the 'Severe' category as per the CPCB.

Around 7:00 AM, the AQI in Anand Vihar was recorded at 419. In Aya Nagar, the AQI was 308, while Jahangirpuri saw an AQI of 395, and Dwarka reached 359, all in the 'Very Poor' category. The CPCB's data highlights significant pollution levels in the National Capital, creating health risks for residents in affected areas.

As Delhi reels under air pollution., a resident said, "There are several problems which we are facing due to pollution especially burning sensation in the eye...Nothing is being done to tackle the issue of pollution."

Meanwhile, former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asked Delhi residents to refrain from bursting firecrackers and light diyas in Diwali, noting that Diwali is a festival of lights and not firecrackers.

Meanwhile, former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asked Delhi residents to refrain from bursting firecrackers and light diyas in Diwali, noting that Diwali is a festival of lights and not firecrackers.

AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, while speaking at a press conference, said, "Even the Supreme Court and High Court say that in view of the pollution, we should not burst crackers; we should light diyas. This is the festival of lights, not fireworks. It is not as if we are doing a favour to anybody. Whatever pollution will happen, our children will suffer from it, so there is no Hindu-Muslim in this. Everyone's life is important."

This came amidst rising air pollution in the national capital. Delhi's air quality has deteriorated over the last several days, prompting the Delhi government to take measures to control air pollution, including bursting firecrackers.

Earlier, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai wrote to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, urging him to take stringent action against violations of the firecracker ban in the national capital. With the intent of curbing pollution, Minister Gopal Rai announced on October 14 the production, storage, distribution, and use of firecrackers in the city until January 1.

The Air Quality Index of Anand Vihar is 418 in the 'Severe' category as per the CPCB. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.