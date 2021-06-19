Asaduddin Owaisi holds virtual meeting with Bihar AIMIM's MLA

Hyderabad: In the backdrop of recent fast-paced political developments in Bihar, the All India Majlis E Ittehaadul Muslameen ( AIMIM ) president and Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad constituency Asaduddin Owaisi held a virtual meeting with party legislators from Bihar via videoconference from party headquarters, Darussalam, in Hyderabad on Saturday (June 19).

The meeting was attended by five AIMIM legislators among other state leaders of the party. This meeting assumes significance on two counts- to tighten grip on Bihar and to expand party base- from AIMIM and Asaduddin Owaisi's point of view.

During the video conference Owaisi reviewed developmental works and relief works taken up by party legislators during the pandemic in their respective assembly constituencies.

Interestingly, Owaisi announced that a delegation of party leaders led by him will meet various union ministers during upcoming parliament monsoon session and represent the following issues relating to Seemanchal:

1. ‘Special package’ under Article 371 of the constitution for Seemanchal region of Bihar.

2. Setting up Patna High Court Bench in Purnia District

3. Establishment of Aligarh Muslim University center in Kishangunj.

4. Railways issues relating to Seemanchal region especially Araria - Galgalia railway project.

5. Construction of new airport in Purnia

Owaisi also urged the legislators to stress on providing proper MSP for farm produce especially for maize and proper arrangements from government to watermelon, banana, tea growers and providing better support to tea labourers and represent district authorities on flood control measures.



Also, Asaduddin Owaisi instructed the Legislators to strengthen the party-political activities and organise district wise and booth level meetings. In this regard, the party has appointed district- wise observers and coordinators.

Owaisi appointed Jokihat MLA Shahnawaz as party coordinator for Araria District, Baisi MLA Syed Ruknuddin for Purnia District and youth president Bihar Adil Hasan for Khatihar District.

Legislators Izhar Asifi (MLA Kochadaman) and Azhar Nayeemi (MLA Bahadurganj) were appointed as observers for Kishangunj and Thakurgunj respectively.

