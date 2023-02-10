Ashok Gehlot Apologises for Reading old Budget in Rajasthan Assembly, Vasundhara Raje Says First in History

Jaipur (Rajasthan): House proceedings resumed in Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Friday after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot apologised for reading the old Budget. CM Ashok Gehlot presented budget 2023 after he said, "I feel sorry, what happened was by mistake." The opposition alleged that CM read the old budget at the start of the budget presentation. Gehlot further stated, "You (Opposition) can point out only if there`s a difference between what`s written in the budget in my hand and its copies were given to the House members. If a page was added to my budget copy by mistake, how does the matter of leaking of budget arise?"

Meanwhile, BJP leader Vasundhara Raje said, "It seems to have happened first in history. I read and checked the budget two, or three times. How can a person miss to cross check such a important document?" On Friday, opposition BJP members protested in the Rajasthan Assembly alleging that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was reading from the old budget.

Following the alleged blunder made by the Congress leader, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators protested and the assembly proceedings got disrupted. Meanwhile, BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria questioned, "Rajasthan State Assembly proceedings disrupted as the Opposition alleges that CM Ashok Gehlot presented old budget today. This budget cannot be presented. Was it leaked?"

Taking to Twitter, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh said, "Gehlot ji remains very careless, campaigned for this year`s budget and started reading the old budget! The public was thinking of a light of relief in the darkness spread by misrule, here the Chief Minister`s light went off. Don`t know, laugh or cry!"