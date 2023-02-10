Rajasthan Budget 2023: From Free Electricity to Free Two-Wheelers, Check Key Announcements by CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today presented his last budget as he holds the portfolio of finance minister as well. This is the last budget for the Congress-led Gehlot government before assembly polls in the state and as expected, the chief minister came out with a populist budget with a focus on youth, the unemployed and women. Taking a leaf out of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, CM Gehlot announced free bus travel as well as free electricity for the public. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot earlier read excerpts of the previous budget instead of Budget 2023-24, a major goof-up that led to an uproar in the house and an apology from the chief minister who said it was a human error. Below are the key budget announcements by the Congress government:

* 100 units/month free electricity to be provided to domestic consumers as compared to 50 units/month earlier.

* Amid the paper leak row, the state proposed a one-time registration to appear in competitive exams for job aspirants. Thus, youths won't have to pay multiple fees for different government job exams.

* Medical cover under Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme has been increased to Rs 25 lakh/family per year from Rs 10 lakh.

* Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries to get LPG cylinders at Rs 500. At least 76 lakh families to benefit from LPG subsidy.

* New medical colleges to come up in three districts of the state and Marwar Medical University will be constructed in Jodhpur.

* EWS families will be given the benefit of the Chiranjeevi scheme. The accident insurance amount will be increased from 5 lakh to 10 lakh under the scheme.

* Women will be given Rs 5,000 for sewing machines

* Rajiv Gandhi Aviation University to be set up in Jaipur

* Rs 30,000 financial help to students doing research

* Rs 500 crore for skill development of youths

* Free bus travel for students up to 75 kms

* Government to give electric two-wheelers to girl students

* Free education for all students till Class 12th under RTE

* Establishment of APJ Abdul Kalam Institute of Biotechnology in Jaipur at a cost of Rs 300 crores.

* 30 thousand sweepers will be recruited in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan will go to the polls around December this year. While the Congress is looking to retain the Chief Minister's chair in the state, the BJP is looking to return to power in the state after warming the opposition benches for the past five years.