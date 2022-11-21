Ashok Gehlot slams AAP over withdrawing campaign in Himachal, says 'who knows if they do it in Gujarat Elections too

Surat: Rajasthan Chief Minister and Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Monday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said, "Govt's politics of gimmicks is not going to work, there will be surprising results." Attacking the BJP over the Morbi bridge collapse, Gehlot said that, "We demanded a fair probe by a sitting or retired judge of HC. But it didn't happen. Gujarat HC took suo moto cognisance. People died due to illicit liquor." Congress is looking to unseat the BJP from Gujarat, which is ruling the home state of PM Narendra Modi for the past 27 years. PM Modi has been Gujarat`s longest-serving chief minister from 2001 till 2014. However, it faces a stiff electoral challenge from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as well.

Targeting Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party's campaign in Himachal polls, Ashok Gehlot said, "Someone should ask Kejriwal why did they suddenly withdraw campaign from Himachal?" They have just propped candidates there. Who knows if they withdraw it here too? Are they colluding with BJP? Their credibility has gone down", he said accusing the AAP of colluding with the BJP.

The Gujarat Congress election incharge accused the ruling BJP of mismanaging the Covid-19 pandemic. "Opposition to BJP Govt this time wasn't there the last time. People are agitated. Entire country saw the mismanagement during COVID, especially in the state which was strong even before independence," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Gehlot also launched a scathing attack om PM Modi and Amit Shah, he said, "Ever since they won UP polls, PM-Amit Shah started coming here (Guj) regularly. It means they feel BJP being wiped out of here. What does it mean if they come here every week? Shows their weak condition. So, both of them set a camp here."

Talking about Rahul Gandhi's election rallies in Gujarat's Surat and Rajkot, Gehlot said, "We don't need to do it. Rahul Gandhi is carrying out the yatra for every state, incl Guj. Every household knows the issues being raised by him. Wasn't possible for him to be here physically as he's giving priority to yatra. He's coming here today & will speak his mind"

The Elections for the 182-member State Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

