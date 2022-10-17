Ashok Gehlot takes a jibe at Sachin Pilot: 'Young leaders will get their chances when...'

Jaipur: Amid an ongoing tussle in the Congress, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said there is no alternative to experience at any level and suggested that young leaders should have patience as they would get their chances when the time comes. Gehlot called leaders such as Jyotiraditya Scindia, R P N Singh and Jitin Parsada, who left the Congress to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), "opportunists" and pointed out that all of them became Union ministers at a young age. Without naming Sachin Pilot, with whom he is involved in a tussle over the chief minister's post and the party leadership in the state, Gehlot said young leaders who are still in the Congress should work hard and when the time comes, the central leadership will give them a chance just like he and other leaders were given opportunities.

"Those who left the Congress are opportunistic people. They got a chance to become Union ministers at a young age. They got it without any struggle. Whether it is Scindiaji, Jitin Prasadaji or R P N Singhji," the veteran leader said.

He added that these leaders not only became Union ministers at a young age but also got good portfolios.

Asked about those creating unrest within the Congress, Gehlot, without naming anyone, said, "The message for them is that we worked for the party when it was faced with many challenges, when we lost elections. When good days come, opportunities will come their way. My best wishes are for those who are still in Congress."

"This is a time of crisis and such people should work hard, which will strengthen their credibility and prestige. The fragrance spreads on its own. When the opportunity comes, the leadership will surely give them a chance just like we got our chances," he added.

Congress Presidential Election: Relations with Gandhi family will remain same, says Ashok Gehlot

As voting in the Congress presidential polls got underway on Monday, choosing between senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor, Ashok Gehlot, once a frontrunner for the post, said his relationship with the Gandhi family will be the "same for life".

"Even after October 19, my relationship with the Gandhi family will remain the same as it has been for the last 50 years, I can say this with certainty," he said.

Gehlot was at the PCC office to cast his vote. Counting will take place on October 19.

"Vinoba Bhave had once said that his relationship with Gita Mata was beyond reason. I have the same relationship with the Gandhi family and it will be the same for life," Gehlot told reporters.

He was responding to questions on speculation around his relation with the Gandhi family in the wake of the presidential polls of the party.

Gehlot was a frontrunner for the post of the Congress president but political developments unfolded with the party's move to hold a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting at the chief minister's residence on September 25.

It was seen as an exercise to change the chief minister under the party's 'one man, one post' line ahead of its presidential polls.

The meeting, however, could not take place as Gehlot loyalist MLAs held a parallel meeting and handed their resignation to Speaker C P Joshi to protest against any move to make Sachin Pilot the chief minister.

Later, Gehlot apologised to Sonia Gandhi in Delhi for not being able to get a resolution passed in the CLP meeting and said he would not be contesting the party presidential election.

Following this, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge filed nomination papers for the party presidential election. Gehlot was among Kharge's proposers.

On the political situation in the state and the developments which took place recently over the implementation of Congress' 'one man, one post' line, Gehlot said Kharge would win the Congress president election and answer it.