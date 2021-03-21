Assam Assembly Elections 2021: JP Nadda to release election manifesto on March 23

New Delhi: BJP national president JP Nadda will release the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Assam on Tuesday (March 23).

Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Assam and West Bengal from Monday. Apart from unveiling the party's manifesto, he will attend several other programmes.

Nadda will address a public rally at Rajgarh Tea Estate in Dibrugarh's Tingkhong on Monday, the party said in a statement.

In the afternoon, he will address another mega public rally at Borholla Tea Estate playground in Jorhat's Titabor.

"Nadda will address a third public rally in Assam at Borgaon New Ketla Tea Estate field in Behali. After three rallies, he will hold a meeting with the workers of Biswanath district," the statement added.

"This manifesto will add new dimensions to the developmental works being carried out by the Assam BJP-led NDA government in the last five years under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A manifesto is not a mere document for us, it is our 'Sankalp Patra'," the statement said.

Later, in the day, Nadda will hold a roadshow from Ghatal Town Kushpata to Ghatal Town Central Bus Stand at Paschim Medinipur in Bengal.

On Sunday, BJP released its manifesto for West Bengal polls.

The party has promised to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in all state government jobs if voted to power.

While releasing the manifesto, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that CAA will be implemented in the first Cabinet. The party also promised free KG to PG education for all women and free travel for them in public transport.

