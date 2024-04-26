Assam, Bihar, Goa Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting Timing, Key Candidates And Phase-3 Polling Constituencies

New Delhi: Phase 3 of Lok Sabha Polls is going to take place on May 7 in 10 states and 2 Union territories including a total of 94 constituencies. The counting for all the seats will take place on June 4. The states going to polls in phase 3 are Assam, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

The voting for these seats will be held between 7 AM to 6 PM on May 7.

The 5 parliamentary constituencies of Bihai are going to polls on May 7, including Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura and Khagaria. The state has already voted for its 9 Lok Sabha seats in the last two phases of Lok Sabha polls.

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Key candidates and constituencies phase -3

Jhanjharpur: Suman Kumar (VIP-INDIA) vs Ramprit Mandal (JDU-NDA)

Supaul: Chandrahas Chaupal (RJD-INDIA) vs Dileshwar Kamait (JDU-NDA)

Araria: Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam (RJD-INDIA) vs Pradeep Kumar Singh (BJP-NDA)

Madhepura: Prof Kumar Chandradeep (RJD-INDIA) vs Dinesh Chandra Yadav (JDU-INDIA)

Khagaria: Sanjay Kumar Kushwaha (CPM) vs Rajesh Verma (LJP(RV)- NDA)

Assam is going to polls for its 4 Lok Sabha seats in phase 3 on May 7, while the counting will take place on June 4. The Lok Sabha constituency is going to polls in Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Barpeta and Guwahati.

Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Key candidates and constituencies phase -3

Kokrajhar: Gorjan Mashahary (Congress-INDIA) vs Jayanta Basumatary (UPPL-NDA)

Dhubri: Rakibul Hussain (INC-INDIA) vs Zabed Islam (AGP-NDA)

Barpeta: Deep Bayan (INC-INIDA) vs Phani Bhushan Choudhury ( AGP-NDA)

Guwahati: Mira Barthakur Goswami (INC- INDIA) vs Bijuli Kalita Medhi (BJP-NDA)

Goa is going to polls for its 2 Lok Sabha seats in phase 3 on May 7, while the counting will take place on June 4.

Goa Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Key candidates and constituencies phase -3

North Goa: Ramakant Khalap ( INC-INDIA) vs Shripad Yesso Naik (BJP-NDA)

South Goa: Viriato Fernandes ( INC- India) vs Pallavi Dempo (BJP-NDA)