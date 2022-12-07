topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
LT GEN KC PANCHANATHAN

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expresses grief over demise of Lt Gen KC Panchanathan

Lt Gen KC Panchanathan held various prestigious appointments during his service; big dignitaries expressed grief over his death. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 04:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Indian Army’s 101 Area General Officer Commanding Lt Gen KC Panchanathan died on Dec 6
  • Assam CM expressed grief over the sudden demise
  • Meghalaya CM extended his heartfelt condolences via his Twitter post

Trending Photos

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expresses grief over demise of Lt Gen KC Panchanathan

Indian Army’s 101 Area General Officer Commanding Lt Gen KC Panchanathan died after suffering from cardiac arrest last evening in Shillong. This news has come as a shock to other dignitaries. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday (December 7) condoled the death of Lt Gen KC Panchanathan and expressed grief over the demise. He took to Twitter to express grief over the demise and expressed how the news came as a shock for him, and has described it as a 'terrible loss.' Assam CM has extended his heartfelt condolences via his Twitter post. 

"I am in a state of shock at the demise of Indian Army’s 101 Area General Officer Commanding Lt Gen KC Panchanathan. Having known him well and interacted with him many times, I found him to an exemplary officer and wonderful human being. Such a terrible loss," said Assam CM Sarma in a tweet. "My heartfelt condolences," his tweet added.

Also read: Elephant chases off group of people in Assam's Goalpara, watch viral video

According to Army officials, Lt Gen Pachanathan was rushed to North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences here and died at around 8:30 pm Tuesday night. Lt Gen KC Panchanathan held various prestigious appointments during his service, the Indian Army officials said. 

Along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangama has also expressed grief over the demise of Lt Gen KC Panchanathan. "The very jovial & energetic Lt. Gen. K C Panchanathan, GOC 101 Area left for his heavenly abode last night. Deeply saddened by his untimely demise. He would often visit me with suggestions on how @easterncomd can strengthen their relationship with the people of the NE," read the tweet of Sangama. 

(With agency inputs)

Live Tv

Lt Gen KC PanchanathanLt Gen KC Panchanathan deathIndian ArmyAssam CMHimanta Biswa Sarma

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the death of four children in Ambikapur?
DNA Video
DNA: Very special and unique pictures of the moon
DNA Video
DNA : In 2023, only India will be able to save the world from recession
DNA Video
DNA : 'Attack' on Farooq Abdullah's 'anti-army thinking'
DNA Video
DNA: Most accurate analysis of Exit Polls
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When STD service of telephone started in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: Iran rulers 'surrender' in front of hijab revolution
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly Connection between Corona and Heart Attack!
DNA Video
DNA: Iran rulers 'surrender' in front of hijab revolution
DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'