Assam flood situation improves; nearly 4 lakh people still remain affected

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam improved considerably on Monday (July 6, 2020) with the number of affected districts coming down. The death toll increased by one on Monday as one more person lost his life in the deluge. The total death toll due to Assam flood now stands at 62.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person was killed in the flood at Raha of Nagaon district. Out of the 62 killed, 38 persons were killed by flood and 24 died due to landslides.

An official said that Assam flood has affected nearly four lakh people across 15 districts. The reports of ASDMA stated that more than 3.86 lakh persons are affected due to floods in Dhemaji, Sivasagar, Biswanath, Chirang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat and Tinsukia districts.

The flood situation has improved in Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Bongaigaon, Hojai, Udalguri, Majuli and West Karbi Anglong districts.

Barpeta is the worst-hit district with around 2.23 lakh people suffering, followed by Goalpara with more than 68,500 people and Dhubri with over 27,000 persons.

NDRF, SDRF and district administrations have rescued 128 persons during the last 24 hours in two districts, the bulletin said.

More than 6.8 lakh persons were suffering due to the flood in across 17 districts until Sunday (July 5, 2020) . At present, 647 villages are under water and 32,215.39 hectares of crop areas have been damaged, ASDMA said.

The National Disaster Response Force, Assam State Disaster Response Force personnel, along with the local administration, are continuously working to rescue the affected people and render relief services, including distribution of relief material to the marooned villagers.

(PTI input)