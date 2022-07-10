Assam horror! Man burnt alive as punishment by Kangaroo court, details here

Assam: In a shocking incident, a man has been allegedly burnt alive as a punishment by a village Kangaroo Court in Assam`s Nagaon district, ANI reported. According to reports, the alleged incident came to light only after Assam police launched a search operation to look for the man as he was missing for days. Then, a few villagers claimed that the man was burned alive by the village court and the body was buried later, however, the police recovered the body, reported ANI. The man has been identified as Ranjit Bordoloi. The heinous incident took place in the Bor Lalung area of the Nagaon district

“A man was allegedly burnt alive during a public hearing in Nagaon's Bor Lalung area. We got info that in a public hearing a man was burnt alive after being found guilty of murder and later his body was buried. The body has been recovered. Few people were detained,” M Das, SDPO told ANI.

Why was the man burnt alive?

Ranjit Bordoloi, a resident of Assam, was burnt alive Police sources said on Saturday that Bordoloi was suspected to have killed a woman in the village earlier.

"A woman identified as Sabita Pator died under unnatural circumstances a few days back. The local village kangaroo court took up the matter in which Bordoloi reportedly admitted to killing the woman," a police source told IANS.

"Subsequently, an angry mob burnt him to death," the source added.

Nagaon Superintendent of Police Leena Doley told IANS: "We have found the dead body. The circumstances which led to the incident are being investigated.

