Assam HSEC result 2021 on July 31, SEBA Class 10 results to be announced on July 30

New Delhi: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce the Class 12 state board exam results at 9 am on July 31. School Education Board of Assam (SEBA) will release the Class 10th result at 11 am on July 30, as per media reports.

Students can keep a tab on the official sites- sebaonline.org and ahsec.nic.in for result updates.

Assam had cancelled the board exams this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 2,49,812 candidates registered to appear for Class 12 board exams this year.

As per The Times of India report, AHSEC said that the results will also be available on eight websites, including www.assamresult.in and www.ahsec.assam.gov.in. While Class 10 final results will be available on 14 websites including www.sebaresults.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

Class 10 students who are unsatisfied with their results will be allowed to appear for special examination in the theory exams.

SEBA and AHSEC released alternative evaluation criteria to assess the students of Class 10 and 12.

Class 10 evaluation criteria

A formula of 40:40:20 will be adopted to calculate marks for Class 10 results. 40% weightage will be given to Class 9 marks, 40% weightage to Class 10 internals and 20% weightage will be given to internal assessment.

Class 12 evaluation criteria

For AHSEC 12th Result 2021, a formula of 50:30:10:10 will be followed for preparing the results. In this 50% weightage will be given to average of best 3 subjects of Class 10, 30% will be accorded to class 12 practicals, 10% will be given by schools, and remaining 10% will be given based on the 90%.

Live TV