Assam

Assam imposes more restrictions to curb COVID-19 from May 13, check what's open and what's closed

Assam on Tuesday witnessed record single-day rise in COVID-19 cases and fatalities. The state currently has 37,500 active coronavirus cases.

File Photo (PTI)

New Delhi: The Assam government on Wednesday (May 12, 2021) announced to impose more restrictions from May 13 to curb the COVID-19 spread.

"A complete lockdown is an option, but we are going gradually in a phased manner. We hope these measures will work in the next two-three days," Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua said.

As per the latest order, all offices, religious places and weekly markets have been shut for 15 days in urban and semi-urban areas of the state. Movement of people from 2 PM to 5 AM has also been prohibited.

Check what's open and what's closed:

-- All standalone shops and commercial establishments in urban and semi-urban places in the periphery of 5 km of municipal areas shall shut down at 1 pm on all days.

-- Only home delivery allowed after 1 pm.

-- Weekly haats, bazaars, educational institutions and all government and private offices have been ordered to shut for the next 15 days.

-- Government officers of deputy secretary and above the rank and senior executive in the private sector along with their key support staff will be allowed to attend office up to 1 PM only for emergency and essential works.

-- Restrictions will not be applicable for organisations rendering essential and emergency services, law enforcement services and election works.

-- All religious places shall remain closed for 15 days.

-- Funeral and last rites related gatherings shall not be more than 10 persons.

-- Weddings and religious functions will be only private affairs and be allowed with the presence of a maximum of 10 persons. No reception parties will be allowed post or pre-wedding.

-- All public transport will be allowed with 30 per cent of seating capacity. 

-- Auto-rickshaws, cycle-rickshaws, taxis shall operate with one driver and two passengers only.

-- Pillion riding will be totally prohibited in two-wheelers except with women and children.

-- All vehicles other than government vehicles will be allowed to ply in accordance with an odd-even formula to be decided by the jurisdictional district disaster management authority between 5 AM to 2 PM.

-- A complete ban will be there on the movement of individuals from 2 PM to 5 AM daily.

For the rest of the state, all restrictions announced earlier such as night curfew from 6 PM to 5 AM with a total ban on movement of persons at public places on all days will continue, except for those engaged in essential and emergency services.

Find the complete order below:

Assam on Tuesday recorded 127 COVID-19 fatalities, its highest in a single day so far, which took its death toll to 1,838. The state also witnessed a record 6,258 new coronavirus cases, following which, its total caseload went up to 3,04,429. Assam currently has 37,500 active cases.

(With agency inputs)

