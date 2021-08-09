हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Assam lockdown: Partial curfew imposed statewide as COVID-19 positivity rate rises

According to the fresh order, all inter-district passenger transport services and movement of people to and from other districts will remain suspended. 

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Assam government on Monday (August 9) ordered a partial curfew from 6 pm to 5 am across the state starting from August 10.

The decision was taken in view of the rising COVID-19 positivity rate in the state. The order will apply to both rural and urban areas.

“The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued a revised and consolidated directive today again for both rural and urban areas which will remain in force with effect from 5 am, August 10, 2021 until further orders,” the government said in a statement.

According to the fresh order, all inter-district passenger transport services and movement of people to and from other districts will remain suspended. However, the movement of goods will be allowed to continue.

“All workplaces, business/commercial establishments, dine-in restaurants, hotels, resorts, dhabas and other eateries, takeaway of food items from restaurants/dhabas and other cateries, opening of sale counters, showrooms etc. of cold storages and warehouses, shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder will be allowed to function till 5 PM across the state,” the order read.

All public transport authorities shall enforce COVID-19 appropriate behavior and seating inside the vehicles, carriers, containers, it added.

