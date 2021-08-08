Goa extends COVID-19 lockdown for another week

Panaji: The BJP-led Goa government on Sunday (August 8) extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state for another week. The restrictions will remain in place till August 16.

Last week, the government had announced a curfew till August 9.

The curfew will continue to remain in force till 7 am on August 16, the state government said in a statement.

The detailed guidelines are awaited. The state could see certain relaxation in the curbs. The administration is working towards unlocking the businesses and other activities in a phased manner.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural gatherings, marriages and other congregations had been earlier allowed while adhering to prescribed guidelines. The casinos are, however, yet to be opened.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa reached 1,71,883 on Sunday with the addition of 69 cases, while the day also saw one death, which took the toll to 3,160, officials said.

