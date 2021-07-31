हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam-Mizoram border row: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, 4 policemen booked by Mizoram Police

They have been booked under various charges, including attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy, Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Headquarter) John Neihlaia told a news agency

Assam-Mizoram border row: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, 4 policemen booked by Mizoram Police
Pic courtesy: PTI

Aizawl: Criminal cases have been filed against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, four senior officers of the state police and two more officials over the violent clash that took place on the outskirts of Vairengte town in Mizoram's Kolasib district, police said on Friday (July 30). They have been booked under various charges, including attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy, Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Headquarter) John Neihlaia told PTI.

The FIR was lodged by the state police at the Vairengte police station late Monday after a gun fight between the Mizoram and the Assam police forces near the border town, he said.

The four senior Assam Police officers named in the FIR are Inspector General of Police (IGP) Anurag Aggarwal, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Cachar Devojyoti Mukherjee, Cachar Superintendent of Police Cahndrakant Nimbalkar, and officer in-charge of Dholai police station, Sahab Uddin, Neihlaia said.

Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli and Cachar Divisional Forest Officer Sunnydeo Chaudhary have also been booked under the same charges, he said. Besides, cases were also registered against 200 unidentified Assam Police personnel, Neihlaia said.

The four police officers and the two administrative officials have been summoned for questioning on Sunday (August 1), he added.

 

