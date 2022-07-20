Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2022: The Office of the Director-General Assam Riffles, Shillong, has invited applications from eligible male and female Indian citizens for 1380 vacancies in Group B and C posts for various trades/posts under the Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2022. Candidates interested in applying can do so online at assamrifles.gov.in. A total of 1380 positions in the organization will be filled as a result of this recruitment drive. According to the official announcement, the application process began on June 6, 2022. The application deadline is July 20, 2022.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Important Date

Last date of receipt of applications from eligible candidates for Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2022: July 20, 2022

Assam Rifles Jobs 2022: Vacancy details

Assam Rifles Vacancies 2022: Age Limit

A candidate must be between the ages of 18 and 23 to apply for the positions.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for the positions listed above can learn more about the educational requirements and the selection process by visiting the official website.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Application fees

The application fee for Group B posts (religious teachers, bridge and road workers, and others) is Rs 200. The application fee for Group C positions (except Religious Teacher, Bridge and Road) is Rs 100.

Assam Rifles Jobs 2022: Here’s how to apply