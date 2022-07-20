NewsIndia
ASSAM RIFLES RECRUITMENT 2022

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for over 1300 posts at assamrifles.gov.in- Here’s how to apply

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates should apply online at assamrifles.gov.in. According to the official announcement, the application process began on June 6, 2022.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 01:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for over 1300 posts at assamrifles.gov.in- Here’s how to apply

Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2022: The Office of the Director-General Assam Riffles, Shillong, has invited applications from eligible male and female Indian citizens for 1380 vacancies in Group B and C posts for various trades/posts under the Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2022. Candidates interested in applying can do so online at assamrifles.gov.in. A total of 1380 positions in the organization will be filled as a result of this recruitment drive. According to the official announcement, the application process began on June 6, 2022. The application deadline is July 20, 2022.

ALSO READ: JEE Main exam dates revised

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Important Date

 Last date of receipt of applications from eligible candidates for Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2022: July 20, 2022

Assam Rifles Jobs 2022: Vacancy details

A total of 1380 positions in the organisation will be filled as a result of this recruitment drive.

Assam Rifles Vacancies 2022: Age Limit

A candidate must be between the ages of 18 and 23 to apply for the positions.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for the positions listed above can learn more about the educational requirements and the selection process by visiting the official website.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022, download the official notification here

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Application fees

The application fee for Group B posts (religious teachers, bridge and road workers, and others) is Rs 200. The application fee for Group C positions (except Religious Teacher, Bridge and Road) is Rs 100.

Assam Rifles Jobs 2022, direct link here

Assam Rifles Jobs 2022: Here’s how to apply 

  • Visit the official website assamrifles.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Online Form under JOIN ASSAM RIFLES.”
  • Register yourself on the portal.
  • Fill the application form.
  • Upload the necessary documents, if any.
  • Pay the application fee.
  • Download it and take a printout of it
  • Take a printout of it for future reference.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022Assam Rifles Recruitmentassam rifles result 2022sarkari assam rifles 2022assam rifles sarkari resultAssam Riflesjob alertgovt jobs 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why silence in the country against the mining mafia?
DNA Video
DNA: Mining Mafia -- Analysis of India's biggest robbery
DNA Video
DNA: Who are looking at 'caste' of Agniveers?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Loyalty test techniques in China
DNA Video
DNA: Research on 100 year old vaccine in India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; July 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why Indian children are in depression?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of childhood drowning in depression
DNA Video
DNA: Xi Jinping laid 'conditions' for Islam in China
DNA Video
DNA: Gyanvapi Temple -- What can India learn from Spain?