Assam Rifles

Assam Rifles seizes 5 kg gold, contraband drugs from Manipur

On October 9, the troops of Assam Rifles located and recovered gold in a jungle near the village of New Champhai in Moreh District

Assam Rifles seizes 5 kg gold, contraband drugs from Manipur
Representational Image

Manipur: The troops of Assam Rifles under IGAR (South) recovered contraband drugs worth Rs 90 lakh near Khudengthabi in Tengnoupal district and 5 kg of gold worth Rs 1.9 Crores from Moreh.

The troops recovered these on October 9 in two separate operations.

"In the first instance during a search at a check post, a suspicious individual on a motorcycle was stopped by the Assam Rifles team. A thorough check of the motorbike revealed 150 packets of WIY tablets containing 30,000 tablets worth approximately Rs 90 lakhs," the release said.

Live TV

"Later on in the night of October 9, the troops of Assam Rifles located and recovered gold in a jungle near the village of New Champhai in Moreh District," it added.

However, the individual who was carrying it managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness and thick foliage. The apprehended individual in the contraband drugs along has been handed over to Police for further investigation.

Assam RiflesGold seizedContraband drugsManipur
