Assam unlock: Schools to reopen for Class 10, details here

New Delhi: The Assam government on Thursday (September 16) decided to reopen schools for Class 10 students from September 20 amid improving COVID-19 situation.

“Classes for Class X students in all high schools, high madrassas, residential schools and day boarding schools will be reopened from 20th September. School employees and workers to be fully vaccinated,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was quoted as saying by ANI.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by the CM. Apart from resuming physical classes for standard 10, several issues including rhino protection, premium for crop insurance, developing seed farms, state holiday on Karam Puja, ending license system for rickshaws, funds for infrastructure work were also discussed, CM Sarma informed through a tweet.

Earlier, the state government reopened physical classes for Class 12 students and those studying in final-year degree and post-graduation courses from the first week of September. The government had also made the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for attending the offline classes.

Meanwhile, Assam logged 444 new coronavirus infections which pushed the caseload to 5,96,606, the National Health Mission said on Wednesday. With eight more people losing their lives, the death toll reached 5,775. Two deaths were reported from Tinsukia district and one each from Bishwanath, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, and Sivasagar, PTI reported. As 706 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the total recovered cases mounted to 5,85,435. The state currently has 4,049 active coronavirus cases.

